(Video) Watch 43 seconds of Gomez being a defensive monster v Nunez, Diaz and Carvalho

Some commentators could be forgiven for assuming Joe Gomez’s days at Liverpool were numbered after earning only a limited array of minutes last term following his return from a serious injury.

The Englishman made clear how he felt on the matter, however, by committing his long-term future to the club, and he’s looking sharp already ahead of the 2022/23 season with one clip capturing the centre-half dominating his opponents in training.

Pre-season is one thing, of course, and the 25-year-old will have some hefty competition in the form of Ibrahima Konate and Joel Matip to overcome to nail down a starting spot alongside Virgil van Dijk.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of LFCTV (via @Luchoresi):