Liverpool respond to Juventus’ £19.5m bid for Reds forward with 172 goal contributions in 327 games – report

Liverpool were left somewhat unimpressed by Juventus’ reported offer of £19.5m for Bobby Firmino this summer.

This update comes courtesy of Italian outlet Tutto Juve (via Sport Witness), which suggests that the Italian giants could raise their offer in order to better tempt the Reds into a deal.

The Brazilian’s contract is set to expire next year with it remaining unclear as to whether the club has any intention of extending the No.9’s stay at Anfield.

In light of Jurgen Klopp’s statement in defence of the striker with the German claiming that the 30-year-old is ‘back, 100 per cent’, describing the player as ‘world-class’.

The early signs from pre-season would appear to concur with the former Borussia Dortmund tactician’s thoughts on the matter, as Firmino has impressed.

As such, it’s hard to see the club sanctioning the sale of the former Hoffenheim hitman for such a meagre fee – especially not without sufficient cover available on the market.

It’s worth noting that we do possess sufficient cover in the form of Darwin Nunez and Diogo Jota, though the latter’s injury will no doubt provide some concern of there being limited depth in the position in question.

