(Video) Jurgen Klopp admission could open door for new transfer after latest Liverpool development

Jurgen Klopp admitted that further transfers for Liverpool would only be possible if a player were to leave or if there were to be a ‘big injury’ to one of his current complement of players.

It’s a statement that will no doubt intrigue fans given that the club have reportedly put Tyler Morton’s loan switch to Blackburn Rovers on hold after both Diogo Jota and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain were told to stay in Merseyside due to hamstring issues.

If the club’s course of action is to keep hold of the youngster, it may suggest that further injuries will be required to change the club’s strategy in the current window.

The flexibility on the matter, however, does mean that supporters may need to keep their eyes peeled throughout the remainder of the summer window.

