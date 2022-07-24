Thiago shares how his game is set to change in one significant way thanks to Klopp

It should come as no surprise to a new Liverpool signing that you will be expected to run a great deal in the famous red shirt under Jurgen Klopp’s tenure as manager.

Still, the reality often proves quite a shock to the system for those not used to the German’s ways, as Thiago Alcantara can attest.

Regardless, the Spaniard has committed to further changing his game to adapt fully to the demands of the club.

“More than running itself, it’s more about the proper running – high intensity and also the right sprints in the right moments,” the Champions League-winner told liverpoolfc.com.

“You improve in that, you improve for your team as well. As a player you grow up with that.

“It was an important experience that I lived, these two years under the manager’s teaching, but it will be even better this season.”

It’s been a stark evolution that the 55-year-old has inspired since his move to Merseyside in 2015 with the Reds improving on the initial heavy metal approach of gegenpressing to favour selective pressing.

Following a rocky start to his Liverpool career, it’s fair to say that the seven-time Bundesliga champion has become a key component in the core of this squad.

Able to dictate play and tempo, Thiago adds an edge of class that was arguably missed at times prior to his departure from Bayern Munich.

A willingness to finetune his craft even further right down to the nuanced points of pressing will be music to Klopp’s ears ahead of the 2022/23 campaign.

