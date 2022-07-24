(Video) Liverpool fans will love how lethal Darwin Nunez looks in Austrian training camp

Darwin Nunez was a sight to behold in Liverpool’s Austrian training camp and not just simply for letting his long locks run free in the Reds’ latest session.

The Uruguayan was clipped showing off his shooting ability and physicality following what was a particularly promising showing from the striker in the 5-0 thumping of RB Leipzig.

Whilst we’d expect Jurgen Klopp to avoid opting for the £64m for the upcoming meeting with Manchester City in the Community Shield, another stellar showing from the 23-year-old could tempt the German into taking a risk.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of LFCTV (via @DarwinNunezProp):

Darwin looking sharp in training 👀 pic.twitter.com/KVTgOYmlFl — 𝐂𝐡𝐫𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐚𝐧🧉 (@DarwinNunezProp) July 23, 2022