Liverpool defender set for season-long loan exit as talks ongoing with PL outfit – Hannah Perkins

Liverpool are reportedly set to offload Sepp van den Berg to Bournemouth on a season-long loan.

This update comes courtesy of freelance journalist Hannah Perkins on Twitter with the Reds having recently put Tyler Morton’s switch to Blackburn Rovers on hold in light of injuries to Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Diogo Jota.

🚨 Sepp van den Berg is set to join #Bournemouth on a season-long loan from #Liverpool. The two clubs remain in talks but #AFCB in pole position to land the defender. #LFC — Hannah Perkins (@hannahperks_) July 24, 2022

The Dutchman enjoyed a great deal of senior minutes with Preston North End last term (registering 50 appearances across all competitions).

A loan switch would represent a significant leap as far as a challenge is concerned following Scott Parker’s men’s successful bid for Premier League football.

At 20 years of age, we’d be remiss to rule out the prospect of the former PEC Zwolle eventually breaking into the first-team squad – particularly should Van den Berg make a success of his potential move.

With the likes of Ibrahima Konate (23) and Joe Gomez (25) considered the long-term future of the backline, one might imagine that Jurgen Klopp and his coaching staff will have an eye on the youngster as a potential option to compete with the pair down the line.

