Liverpool told it will take £51m to secure 23-year-old midfield target this summer – O Jogo

Liverpool will reportedly have to stump up £51m for the services of Matheus Nunes should they wish to bring the alleged target to Anfield this summer.

This update comes courtesy of O Jogo (via Sport Bible) with the publication attesting that Sporting Lisbon manager, Ruben Amorim, is ‘confident’ of the club holding on to their star man for another season.

Jurgen Klopp has ruled out the possibility of further additions to the squad, however, unless the Reds suffer a serious injury or an exit occurs in that department.

Given the 23-year-old has previously committed his long-term future to the Portuguese outfit – with his contract set to run out in 2026 – one might argue that we’d be well-advised to actively pursue the midfielder now rather than risk that £51m asking price rising significantly next summer.

Our recruitment team has never been keen on rushing a move without being more or less certain of the proposed transfer working out for the club and one might expect that tradition to continue in light of Nunes’ significant cost.

