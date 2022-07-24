(Video) Milner destroying Salah & LFC teammates in pre-season run is a sight to behold

James Milner’s fitness level remains an absolute force of nature at the age of 36 with the veteran midfielder outperforming his teammates on a group run in Austria.

The Englishman has been consistently leading the lactate tests throughout his Liverpool career in an incredible show of commitment to maintaining his endurance and athletic ability.

It’s a shining example to his teammates and the club’s up and coming stars of what a professional footballer should be.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of LFCTV (via @caulkerloaner):

Milner crushing it as per pic.twitter.com/HtTYDX4cxt — Caulkerloaner (@caulkerloaner) July 24, 2022