(Video) Watch ‘Meatball’ Molly McCann’s hilarious dig at beloved Everton after UFC win

‘Meatball’ Molly McCann issued a hilarious dig at her beloved Everton Football Club after a stunning UFC victory, noting she’d never let her fans down like the Blues.

Frank Lampard’s men came close to suffering relegation from the English top-flight last term and fears have already been raised about the possibility of another battle to retain Premier League status this term.

It’s a great show of humour after defeating Hannah Goldy in the Octagon and we’d like to extend our congratulations to the 32-year-old for another impressive victory.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of @NeloSean:

