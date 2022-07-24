Liverpool exit put ‘on hold’ despite agreement made on season-long loan as injury concerns arise

Tyler Morton’s loan move to Blackburn Rovers has been put on hold amid concerns around injuries in Liverpool’s squad, according to a tweet from Lancashire Telegraph reporter, Rich Sharpe.

Both Diogo Jota and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain remained on Merseyside as the Reds travelled to their Austria training camp, though Alisson Becker has since recovered from his minor difficulty.

Update: Understand the Tyler Morton deal is on hold, due to injuries within the Liverpool squad. Jurgen Klopp, at least for now, to keep the 19-year-old around his squad. Things had been agreed with the two clubs over a season-long loan deal. — Rich Sharpe (@richsharpe89) July 22, 2022

Following in the footsteps of another former Rovers loanee in Harvey Elliott, a move to Jon Dahl Tomasson’s outfit was thought to be a sound one in order for the teenager to build up further experience.

It remains unclear for exactly how long we’ll be without the talents of the former Gunners midfielder, though we do know Diogo Jota will be missing from our upcoming Community Shield clash against Manchester City next Saturday.

Given that Jurgen Klopp previously confirmed that we wouldn’t be looking to make any further additions to the squad unless injuries or exits occurred, it raises an interesting question around how we might react to such a situation.

It’s certainly possible that withholding Morton may be that response in question in light of Oxlade-Chamberlain’s current status as a squad player, though only time will tell on that front.

