Fabrizio Romano drops Liverpool transfer claim on ‘scary’ summer 2023 target Reds ‘are very interested’ in

Fabrizio Romano has suggested that Liverpool will be able to explore the possibility of a summer transfer for Jude Bellingham next year, though the Reds will encounter heavy resistance for his signature.

The Englishman won’t be allowed to leave Borussia Dortmund in the current window (despite the Merseysiders’ attempts to lure the midfielder away in prior weeks) regardless of what interest is expressed following the departure of Erling Haaland.

“Liverpool explored the possibility in mid-June to sign Jude Bellingham. There was not even a negotiation because Borussia Dortmund immediately explained that Jude is not for sale this summer,” the Italian wrote in his latest exclusive column for CaughtOffside on Substack.

“I think there are good possibilities for his sale in the summer of 2023 but it will depend on the offers. So far the player himself has not yet expressed any preference, it will take time.

“Certainly Liverpool are very interested, but will not be alone in a race that will include top clubs from Spain and England as well.”

Though a fee potentially rising to the region of £100m has been touted, it’s understood that Jurgen Klopp’s outfit would only be dissuaded from moving for the youngster – whom his international teammate Jack Grealish previously described as ‘scary’, as reported by 90Min – if wages were to prove prohibitive.

Given that some of Europe’s top sides will be in the mix for Bellingham next summer, we do run a risk of being utterly outgunned when it comes to the compensation offered.

Equally, of course, one has to consider the attraction of our German tactician’s thrilling project at Anfield with the club a leading contender for domestic and European glory year after year.

Whether we’ll prove to be the most intriguing destination for the teenager come the summer of 2023, however, does remain to be seen.

