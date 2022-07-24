(Photo) Mo Salah looks in phenomenal shape in topless snap with Diaz and Tsimikas

Mo Salah seems to get in more stunning shape year after year with the 30-year-old showing off his phenomenal form in a topless photo alongside Luis Diaz and Kostas Tsimikas.

A fresh contract for the Egyptian international appears to have thoroughly lifted the attacker’s spirits and eliminated any concerns over the next campaign revolving around his future at the club.

With all that in mind, fans will be hoping to see the No.11 deliver the kind of world-beating form he demonstrated in the opening half of the 2021/22 season across the entirety of the upcoming term.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of Mo Salah’s Twitter account: