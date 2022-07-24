Thiago explains the lengths he’s going to in order to support Darwin Nunez’s Liverpool adaptation

A smooth transition period for Liverpool’s new signings would be made all the more difficult without the help of key men in the squad of the likes of the club’s traditional leaders in Jordan Henderson and James Milner and, most significantly for the Uruguayan, Thiago Alcantara.

The former Bayern Munich star detailed the efforts he’s made in helping the 23-year-old settle in with his new teammates and get on board with the learnings dished out by Jurgen Klopp and his coaching staff.

“You start to know a new lad coming in our team. You always want that he is happy in the team, happy with us, happy and confident with himself,” the Spaniard told the club’s official website.

“I think he turned over this first adaptation with these four goals and it’s important for him and important for us.

“At one point in our life we were the young guy in the team and someone helped us. So you use that experience to help the young players that come.

“Because of the language I try to help him as much as I can and make him part of our sessions and our team.”

There’s been some lovely footage released of the No.6 translating the German’s instructions in training with the 31-year-old having taken the £64m star under his wing.

What will be critical for Liverpool going forward will be the maintenance of experienced heads in the squad who are willing to actively support the transition period of new additions.

It’s a big part of the reason, no doubt, why Milner’s stay at Anfield was extended by another year given the invaluable experience he can offer to up and coming starlets.

On Klopp’s part, you can bet on the 55-year-old to continue to show faith in our potentially record-breaking signing, which will be more than justified if can continue to deliver the calibre of performance he demonstrated in Germany against RB Leipzig.

