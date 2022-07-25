(Photo) Cool Adrian online post proof of how quickly Nunez & Carvalho have settled in at Liverpool

Liverpool’s current batch of players have developed a reputation for being extremely welcoming to new faces, whenever they enter the squad.

Adrian’s latest Instagram post would certainly indicate that both Darwin Nunez and fellow new boy Fabio Carvalho have been integrated quickly amongst the Spanish and Portuguese speakers within the side.

One might imagine that this has been helped by the importance Jurgen Klopp places on character references when bringing in a new addition.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of Adrian’s Instagram account: