Matheus Nunes’ manager gives up huge hint on Liverpool transfer with response to summer ‘offers’

Ruben Amorim may have confirmed that Matheus Nunes will not be leaving the Portuguese top-flight this summer amid reports linking the 23-year-old with a move to Liverpool.

The Merseysiders were said to be intent on bolstering their ranks with the addition of a new midfielder, though it would appear increasingly likely that the side will complete the summer window with only Darwin Nunez, Calvin Ramsay and Fabio Carvalho added.

“I’m happy that Matheus Nunes is still here. I’m happy that Sporting’s players, [such] as Matheus Nunes, reject offers that would change their lives to stay at Sporting,” the 37-year-old was quoted by Record (via the Mirror).

It’s been a far from disappointing window for Jurgen Klopp’s outfit by any stretch of the imagination, though any talk of the club not being keen on a new midfielder would have to be considered wide of the mark given the reliably reported attempts to secure both Jude Bellingham and Aurelien Tchouameni.

READ MORE: Van Dijk says Liverpool star has been ‘very unlucky’ but Dutchman is certain ‘his time will come again’

Thwarted for the latter by Real Madrid, we’ll be hoping for better luck in the summer for the former whom many commentators expect Liverpool to return for at a time Borussia Dortmund are deemed to be far more receptive to the prospect of letting their star man leave.

Where that leaves us with Nunes is another matter entirely, though one well worth considering given that we’re more than likely to be at least two midfielders down once James Milner, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Naby Keita’s current deals expire.

There is a great deal of faith in the young crop of players coming through with both Harvey Elliott and Fabio Carvalho and, more recently, Stefan Bajcetic, having caught the eye.

Still, there is the risk run of the club potentially needing two new quality midfielders to come in by the time of the next summer window.

#Ep56 of The Empire of the Kop Podcast: Nunez silences critics! Firmino to start v Man City?… & more!