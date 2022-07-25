(Photo) Jordan Henderson snapped with unicorn inflatable & Calippo in cool photo as Reds enjoy team bonding

Jordan Henderson was snapped whilst enjoying what would appear to be a team bonding activity during Liverpool’s pre-season visit to Austria.

The England international was spotted sporting a bucket hat and shorts beside a unicorn inflatable as the Reds enjoyed some no doubt much-deserved time off after a gruelling endurance session yesterday.

From what we gather, the club’s return to Europe for their training camp has proved to be highly beneficial for the players ahead of what will no doubt prove to be another challenging campaign in the club’s bid to make history after the nearly term of 2021/22.

You can catch the photo below, courtesy of @Watch_LFC: