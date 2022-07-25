Pundit absolutely certain about exciting Darwin Nunez prediction that Liverpool fans will love

Paddy Kenny has backed Darwin Nunez to be a success for Liverpool, expressing how impressive he found the Uruguayan’s four-goal showing against RB Leipzig.

The 23-year-old endured heavy criticism prior to the club’s visit to Germany with rival fans jumping on footage of the forward’s prior efforts in pre-season.

“I’m sure Nunez will be a hit for Liverpool. I have no doubt about it whatsoever. There is nothing to worry about,” the former goalkeeper told Football Insider. “Four goals against Leipzig isn’t bad, is it? What a brilliant performance from him.”

To his credit, the former Penarol man has overturned any concerns over his ability and suitability for Jurgen Klopp’s men, though the former Borussia Dortmund tactician was still keen to ask for patience when it comes to his £64m signing’s adaption to life in Merseyside.

Given the stylistic differences between ourselves and Benfica, the German’s appeal is more than understandable.

Prior examples of Fabinho and Andy Robertson’s respective routes to the first-XI should serve as an important reminder of the benefit in allowing a new addition to bed into the squad in their own time.

Regardless of how the remainder of the pre-season goes, hard opinions on Nunez shouldn’t be formed before the first ball of the season proper has been struck – even at that point it would be far too early to issue judgement.

