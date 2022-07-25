Klopp confirms Nunez & Co. will take part in ‘funny and quite embarrassing’ initiation ceremony

Jurgen Klopp has confirmed that several new members of staff and players will be forced to go through a karaoke initiation ceremony at some point ahead of the next campaign.

The 55-year-old helped encourage the tradition for the purposes of team bonding, a procedure the manager admitted the likes of Darwin Nunez and Co. would find ‘quite funny and quite embarassing’.

“Yeah, they are on the agenda. It’s not that we enjoy it too much but you have to go through these kind of things when you are new in the club!” the German told liverpoolfc.com.

“We have a couple of new staff members as well so it will be very funny.

“I don’t know exactly when it is planned for, to be 100 per cent honest, but we will find the moment when we definitely will do it and these nights are quite funny and quite embarrassing for the guys who have to do it.

“But that’s part of the deal: when you sign a contract in a new club then you have to do these things.”

The Mersesyiders are set to take on RB Salzburg in the midweek after cruising to a 5-0 victory over sister club RB Leipzig in Germany, a meeting followed by a Community Shield tie with Manchester City at the weekend.

Frightening as such a tradition may seem for the squad’s new boys, it’s one that’s sure to only strengthen the bond between themselves and their new teammates in time for the start of the season proper.

For the fans too, it makes for some tremendous viewing and one we’ll be keeping an eye out for ahead of the return to competitive action.

