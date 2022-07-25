Liverpool tracking Inaki Williams’ 20-year-old brother – three-goal La Liga winger with huge potential – AS

Liverpool are reportedly keeping tabs on Inaki Williams’ younger brother and Athletic Bilbao winger, Nico Williams.

This update comes courtesy of Spanish outlet AS (via Sport Witness), though the publication does note that there is no intention on the Reds’ side of issuing an offer in the current summer window.

It’s news that will come as music to the ears of executives at the Spanish outfit, though there is something of an expectation that the forward could attract further attention should he deliver more quality performances for the club this term.

Slotting in mainly on the right flank (though capable of featuring on the left), the Spaniard has the feel of a potential heir to the role currently dominated by Mo Salah – one that is unlikely to be ceded to another on a regular basis until after the summer of 2025, should a fresh contract not be agreed.

Keeping the Egyptian beyond that point would represent a huge departure from the norm on our part, of course, given the importance our owners and Jurgen Klopp places on driving young blood up into the first-team.

As such, we’d be far from surprised to learn of the recruitment team having set the gears in motion to work on finding a suitable option for our Egyptian King to eventually hand the baton over to.

For now, of course, we’d love nothing more than to enjoy the three years we know we’ll be seeing Salah play a crucial role in.

