Fabrizio Romano breaks silence on reported Juventus approach for Bobby Firmino

Fabrizio Romano has disputed reports claiming that Juventus have submitted a bid for the services of Liverpool’s Bobby Firmino this summer.

This follows claims made by both Ekrem Konur and Tutto Juve attesting that the Reds had received a £20m bid, though that the offer made was far from satisfactory respectively according to both sources.

“So far Juventus have not approached Liverpool for Roberto Firmino,” the Italian told Caught Offside.

“The situation is totally quiet – Jurgen Klopp considers him part of the project, especially because a lot of resources are needed in the World Cup season.

“Still, in my opinion, it’s not looking like he’ll be a regular for Liverpool this season, which is a shame because he’s a great talent.

“I’m sure he can still contribute a lot to Klopp’s team, but if he found a club where he could be a key player he would really get his magic back.

“Leaving Liverpool will be difficult, though. They have sold players already this summer, with Sadio Mane, Takumi Minamino and Divock Origi leaving. I doubt there is much desire to sell more.”

The Brazilian international has yet to receive a contract extension from Jurgen Klopp’s outfit to extend his stay beyond 2023, which does put the player at risk of a departure on a free next summer.

At 30 years of age, there’s a comparatively lesser degree of confidence in the striker matching Mo Salah for longevity of career at the level we require.

That being said, the former Bundesliga star did get something of a vote of confidence from his manager who insisted the player was back to his best and very much remained a world-class operator.

The early signs from pre-season would more than back up that statement, though it will be his performances on the pitch in genuinely competitive conditions that will play a big part in deciding whether or not the No.9 gets a new deal.

