(Video) Jones tells £34m Liverpool star ‘you only run when you see the goal’ in hilarious exchange

Curtis Jones and Mo Salah were engaged in a hilarious back and forth with each other in the wake of a grueling group run session.

In response to the Egyptian jokingly claiming he’d ‘killed’ his teammate at the activity, the Academy graduate questioned why the No.11 didn’t run as much during matches.

In the former Roma man’s defence, we’d imagine Jurgen Klopp will be particularly keen on the idea of managed energy expenditure in a similar manner to which the squad is coached to press in select moments as opposed to wild chasing.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of LFCTV (via @caulkerloaner):

“You only run when you see the goal” 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/kvxwuTfbn7 — Caulkerloaner (@caulkerloaner) July 25, 2022