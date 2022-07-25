Kostas Tsimikas reveals four Liverpool players he’s most close to & secret behind 2021/22 quadruple charge

Kostas Tsimikas discussed the importance of building close bonds with his fellow Liverpool teammates ahead of the start of the season proper in terms of the club’s ability to fight on all fronts for silverware.

The former Olympiakos man mentioned four players in particular who he enjoys spending time with, noting the importance of inner groups within the squad, like the Latin American mini community.

“When we are close together we are like a family. We fight for each other. It’s very important,” the Greek international told the club’s official website.

“We always look after our colleagues and we want the best mood for them. That’s why we achieved so many things last year and hopefully this year we can achieve even more.

I’m close with everybody but normally I sit with Latin American players; Thiago or Adrian, or Mo of course. Or Joel.

“We sit all together, having fun. But with everyone we chill together and we speak about everything.”

The Merseysiders were inches away from securing a permanent place in the history books with a tremendous quadruple trophy haul but fell shy of the league title by two points and were defeated in the Champions League final in Paris by a single goal.

READ MORE: Liverpool could be set for surprise finance boost as club considers maximising stadium revenue

Seeming to have struck the right balance between commercial ventures and teambuilding exercises, however, there are clear signs that the squad is ready for another shot at glory this term.

As Jurgen Klopp stated recently, of course, we won’t necessarily find it any easier to remain competitive on all fronts in light of our domestic and European rivals have strengthened during the summer window.

Still, it’s hard to overlook how much stronger the club looks in balance having recruited additions to the right fullback spot, midfield and forward line.

#Ep56 of The Empire of the Kop Podcast: Nunez silences critics! Firmino to start v Man City?… & more!