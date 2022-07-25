Van Dijk says Liverpool star has been ‘very unlucky’ but Dutchman is certain ‘his time will come again’

Virgil van Dijk expressed sympathy for his fellow centre-half Joe Gomez’s plight following the Englishman’s return from a long-term injury incurred in the prior campaign.

The former Charlton Athletic prospect was limited to 21 appearances last term (only 1,036 minutes), a significant dropoff in light of the fact the Englishman was the No.4’s main central partner in the Reds’ title-winning season of 2019/20.

“He is, in my opinion, [one of] if not the best English centre-back around,” the 31-year-old told the club’s official website.

“Obviously we’ve both been very unlucky with the injuries we had.

“Obviously his time will come again and hopefully this season he can show that.”

There is a certain degree of expectation that Ibrahima Konate will be the man to stand alongside the Dutchman come the Community Shield tie with Manchester City.

Having since well-recovered from his prior injury, however, there’s a feeling of optimism around the England international’s future at the club and in the game.

That reality couldn’t have been better epitomised by the contract extension handed to Gomez, keeping him tethered to Liverpool until the summer of 2027.

As such, it leaves us convinced here at the Empire of the Kop that both player and club are convinced in the defender’s long-term future being at Anfield – a distinct possibility with both Van Dijk and Joel Matip in their 30s.

