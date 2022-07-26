(Images) ‘Bend it like Trent’ – Liverpool fans will love Jordan Henderson’s latest social media post as he flexes brain scanning equipment during training

Jordan Henderson has took to Twitter and offered somewhat of a huge compliment to his Liverpool teammate Trent Alexander-Arnold.

The Reds captain uploaded an image of himself wearing the popular brain scanning equipment produced by neuro11 whilst practicing set pieces during Liverpool’s training camp in Austria.

The Scouser in our Team has also been spotted wearing the clever equipment recently which helps highlight the players that react best to high pressure situations, for example penalty shootouts.

Our No. 14 tweeted the images alongside the caption “Bend it like Trent…” which is in clear reference to the popular 2002 film, Bend It Like Beckham.

It’s crazy to see how much the game has developed technically in recent seasons.

Dr Niklas Hausler and Patrick Hantschke, of neuroscientific training group neuro11, introduced the equipment to our German boss two years ago and it appears that he’s a huge fan of the technology.

Jurgen Klopp and his staff are keen to do whatever they can to earn the edge over our opponents and our two cup final victories last season went to penalties, with much of the success we tasted being owed to neuro11 and the data we obtained from their world class equipment.

Our No. 66 is a quality taker of set-pieces, as was former England international David Beckham, and it now appears that Hendo is taking inspiration from our right-back whilst practicing his free-kicks during training.

Alexander-Arnold’s set pieces are usually right on the money and his crossing ability is what sets him apart from most full-backs around the world.

We will have another chance to watch the lads in action tomorrow night when we face RB Salzburg in our fourth pre-season friendly.

You can see the skipper’s superb post below via @JHenderson on Twitter:

Bend it like Trent… pic.twitter.com/FcfHpwRBS6 — Jordan Henderson (@JHenderson) July 26, 2022

