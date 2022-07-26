‘He’d suit Liverpool perfectly’ – Ex-Red admits he’d ‘like to see’ 20-year-old Arsenal star join Jurgen Klopp’s side

Glen Johnson has admitted that he’d ‘like to see’ Bukayo Saka at Liverpool and believes the England international would ‘suit’ Jurgen Klopp’s side.

The 20-year-old has impressed for Arsenal ever since making his senior debut in December 2018 – the winger registered 12 goals and seven assists across all competitions for Mikel Arteta’s side last term and has a contract that will keep him at the Emirates until the summer of 2024.

Reports have suggested that Liverpool may be interested in a move for the Arsenal No. 7, but it certainly appears that the Merseysiders have completed their incomings this summer.

“I’d like to see Bukayo Saka go to Liverpool. He’d suit Liverpool perfectly,” Johnson told The Games Cabin (via Football London).

“But he’s playing well for Arsenal, and he clearly enjoys being there. He’s obviously a good lad, and you can see that from the way he interacts with other players.

“He’s still super young so maybe a few more years at Arsenal would work too. As long as he continues to stamp his authority there, then the big teams are still going to want to sign him.”

READ MORE: Jamie Carragher admits uncertainty at how Liverpool will adapt to life without Sadio Mane

Arsenal missed out on qualification for the Champions League last term which will be of huge disappointment to Saka.

Following his impressive performances and him becoming somewhat of a main man at the Emirates, he’ll be keen to be playing in Europe’s premier competition during the coming seasons and will therefore be considering whether the North London outfit is the best place for him to reach his potential.

He’s full of pace, works hard and creates endless opportunities for his teammates and you can’t help but feel that he’d thrive under the guidance of Klopp at Anfield.

With age being on his side, and also now a regular fixture in Gareth Southgate’s Three Lions set up, any interested clubs would have to fork out a serious amount of money for Saka’s signature.

It does appear unlikely that he’ll leave the Gunners this summer before it’ll certainly be interesting where his long term future lies.

#Ep56 of The Empire of the Kop Podcast: Nunez silences critics! Firmino to start v Man City?… & more!