(Video) ‘Jheeeeeze!’ – Adebayo Akinfenwa relives heartwarming Klopp video message that ‘gives me goosebumps’

Adebayo Akinfenwa could not have been more excited to reason a personal congratulatory video message from Jurgen Klopp, describing the moment as goosebump-inducing.

The Liverpool boss sent the message to the striker following Wycombe Wanderers’ promotion to the Championship for the first time in its history.

It’s yet further proof of the German’s remarkable character given that the Merseysiders had just won the Premier League title for the first time in three decades.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of @FootballJOE:

"It always gives me goosebumps whenever I watch that." 🤩@daRealAkinfenwa explains the story behind receiving a congratulatory video from Jurgen Klopp and why he loves @JHenderson so much ❤️ pic.twitter.com/z0PEXiDZsl — FootballJOE (@FootballJOE) July 25, 2022