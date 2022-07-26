(Video) Adebayo Akinfenwa explains why he’d ‘scrap’ for one Liverpool star after amazing gesture

Adebayo Akinfenwa shared his gratitude for Jordan Henderson after the Englishman’s touching gesture in putting the former Wycombe Wanderers striker in touch with Jurgen Klopp.

The 40-year-old reflected on a lovely message from the Liverpool manager in the wake of The Chairboys’ promotion to the Championship in the 2019/20 season.

It’s heartwarming to hear stories of our England international’s incredible attitude off the pitch as well as on it and we’d entirely agree with the Reds fan’s assessment of our skipper and the lack of respect that is shown towards him at times.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of @FootballJOE:

