(Video) Alisson & Tsimikas catch monstrous fish almost as tall as Liverpool’s goalkeeper

Liverpool’s South American contingent and Kostas Tsimikas enjoyed some well-earned time away from the club’s Austrian training camp to go fishing.

With the help of the Greek international, Alisson Becker was successful in snagging a particularly large specimen that, when held up, was almost as long as the Reds’ No.1 is tall.

It was lovely in particular to see new boy Darwin Nunez with the group that contained winter signing Luis Diaz and goalkeeper coach Claudio Taffarel.

You can catch the clip here, courtesy of Alisson Becker’s official Instagram story