(Video) Jude Bellingham’s ‘priceless’ admission could bring him closer to Liverpool move – opinion

Jude Bellingham made clear that the money side of football is not the most significant motivating factor as far as he is personally concerned with regard to his playing career.

The England international, heavily linked with Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool, noted that feeling appreciated due to playing a role in the winning of silverware was ‘priceless’ – an attitude that will surely endear him further to the Reds’ recruitment team.

If feeling wanted and loved is key to the young midfielder, one might argue that Anfield would be a particularly suitable destination for the teenager; Bellingham certainly only need look as far as fans’ clear devotion to the likes of Mo Salah and Co. as an indicator of how well received he could be in England.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of Borussia Dortmund’s club channel (via @carinasmediaacc):