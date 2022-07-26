(Photo) Liverpool fans will be blown away by how inhumanly ripped Darwin Nunez looks on fishing trip

Posted by
(Photo) Liverpool fans will be blown away by how inhumanly ripped Darwin Nunez looks on fishing trip

Though one might expect that Darwin Nunez still has a great deal to learn at Liverpool from a tactical standpoint, physically the 23-year-old appears to have something of an advantage when it comes to the physicality of English football.

The Uruguayan shared a photo online from a fishing trip with the Merseysiders’ South American contingent, revealing a formidable form.

We’d expect there to still be some work to do in the gym to get his body 100% ready for the demands of the Premier League, though the striker does already cut something of an imposing figure ahead of the 2022/23 campaign.

You can catch the photo below, courtesy of Darwin Nunez’s Instagram account:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Darwin Nuñez Ribeiro (@darwin_n9)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Featured

Latest

Most Read

Back to Top