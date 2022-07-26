(Photo) Liverpool fans will be blown away by how inhumanly ripped Darwin Nunez looks on fishing trip

Though one might expect that Darwin Nunez still has a great deal to learn at Liverpool from a tactical standpoint, physically the 23-year-old appears to have something of an advantage when it comes to the physicality of English football.

The Uruguayan shared a photo online from a fishing trip with the Merseysiders’ South American contingent, revealing a formidable form.

We’d expect there to still be some work to do in the gym to get his body 100% ready for the demands of the Premier League, though the striker does already cut something of an imposing figure ahead of the 2022/23 campaign.

You can catch the photo below, courtesy of Darwin Nunez’s Instagram account:

