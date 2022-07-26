(Photo) Klopp appears to give clearest indication of Firmino transfer stance in Liverpool training snap

Following updates from James Pearce and Fabrizio Romano, it would appear that Bobby Firmino’s future being at Liverpool (for the next season at least) is all but assured.

There remains some reports to the contrary, though any who have witnessed Jurgen Klopp’s loving embrace of his Brazilian striker in training might be inclined to suggest that this is the final nail in the coffin for any exit rumours circulating around the former Hoffenheim man.

With us being set to enter into the 2022/23 campaign with an injured Diogo Jota, it would seem somewhat ill-advised on our part to offload the 30-year-old at this point in time.

You can catch the photo below, courtesy of @LFC: