(Video) Ibrahima Konate absolutely losing it at stellar karoke session from Liverpool staff member is a hilarious watch

Ibrahima Konate couldn’t quite get over the quality of one Liverpool staff member’s rendition of Ice Ice Baby by Vanilla Ice in a karaoke session during the Reds’ Austrian training camp.

The Frenchman was spotted actively cheering with the defender evidently impressed by the efforts on show whilst the squad enjoyed a team bonding session.

The karaoke has been a tradition under Jurgen Klopp in pre-season to integrate new staff and players and we’ll be greatly looking forward to seeing what the likes of Darwin Nunez and Co. come up with.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of @AnfieldIndex: