Liverpool hand out another contract extension after versatile Red impresses in pre-season

Liverpool have handed a contract extension to teenage defender Luke Chambers.

This comes courtesy of Liverpool’s official website with the youngster having impressed the coaching team during the side’s pre-season tour of Asia, in which he started in the 4-0 defeat to Manchester United.

The Merseysiders remain committed to encouraging the development of their up and coming stars under the reign of Jurgen Klopp at Anfield with further senior starts considered likely for the likes of Stefan Bajcetic, Harvey Elliott and Fabio Carvalho this coming term.

Able to file out in the heart of the backline and as a left-sided fullback, we’d hardly expect Chambers to get many an opportunity to start a senior game for the club in light of the tremendous depth at our disposal, though we shouldn’t be quick to rule out some minutes in the early stages of the domestic cup competitions.

We’ll be particularly excited to see how our young crop gets on this year in light of the fact that our starlets have, to a certain extent, excited more than usual in pre-season.

