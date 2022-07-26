The men Liverpool need to win over to sign £50.6m Brazil wonderkid Endrick after Fabrizio Romano’s transfer update

It has been suggested by Mark Brus of Caught Offside, following an update courtesy of Fabrizio Romano, that Liverpool are one of a handful of European heavyweights keeping a close eye on Palmeiras’ Endrick.

The Reds will have to convince the teenager’s father and agents of the project at Anfield if they wish to beat out interest from the likes of Real Madrid for the Brazilian wonderkid.

“All the top European clubs are monitoring Endrick. Really everyone, from the top English clubs to PSG but also Real Madrid and Barcelona, who have very strong scouting in South America,” the Sky Sports journalist wrote in his Daily Briefing for Caught Offside’s substack.

“If you think about the top ten clubs in Europe, everyone has explored Endrick’s situation because he is considered a top player of the future.

“The price is €60m – the new release clause in his contract; but to decide the next club it will take many months.

“It is a long process and the player’s agents as well as his father Douglas want to choose the right project.”

With a release clause of £50.6m attached to the youngster, however, it’s more than likely to prove prohibitive for the more financially prudent outfits in world football, like the Merseysiders.

READ MORE: Liverpool hand out another contract extension after versatile Red impresses in pre-season

We’ve been known to splash the cash when the occasion calls for it, of course, as a £64m move for Darwin Nunez – which could rise to a record-breaking £85m – proves.

That being said, a fee just north of £50m for what will be a 17-year-old next summer represents a leap of faith potentially beyond our capability.

It would require a huge degree of confidence from our recruitment team in Endrick reaching his considerable talent ceiling and that’s assuming that we manage to convince his father about the superiority of our project under Jurgen Klopp.

#Ep56 of The Empire of the Kop Podcast: Nunez silences critics! Firmino to start v Man City?… & more!