Liverpool signing Matheus Nunes could benefit Sporting & Reds if Klopp’s men capitalise on Portuguese outfit’s needs – report

Liverpool could solve Sporting Lisbon’s inability to sign new players by securing a move for their star man Matheus Nunes this summer.

The Portuguese-based outfit are reportedly operating under a sell-to-buy policy this summer, according to Jornal de Noticias (via Anfield Central), which could ultimately work to the Reds’ advantage.

Having allegedly set a price-tag of £37.9m (not including £4.2m in add-ons attached) for the 23-year-old, it’s hardly a figure prohibitive to a potential deal.

That being said, given the clear faith Jurgen Klopp and his coaching team hold in our up and coming midfield starlets, including but not limited to Harvey Elliott, Fabio Carvalho and Stefan Bajcetic, it’s possible that the German doesn’t wish to obstruct any potential developmental opportunities for those currently with our squad.

A midfielder will be a priority for the next summer window, Empire of the Kop understands, with Jude Bellingham’s name thought to rest on a shortlist.

Should one of, or both, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Naby Keita leave the club when their contract expires, alongside James Milner, it’s thought that one new midfielder may not be enough to safeguard the future of the squad in some quarters.

That’s not an unreasonable concern, though, likewise, should our young crop of midfield stars prove their worth in the season to come, it would be equally foolish to suddenly deny them a path to the first-XI on a more regular basis.

