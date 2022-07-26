(Photo) Darwin Nunez joins five Reds on Austrian fishing trip in cool online snap

Darwin Nunez’s integration into the Liverpool squad and the club’s South American contingent, in particular, has been rather smooth it has to be said.

The Uruguayan was seen joining Alisson Becker and Co. on a fishing trip in their off-time away from the rigours of the Reds’ Austrian training camp.

After a four-goal outing against RB Leipzig, it very much seems at this current point in time that our No.27 is in the ascendancy and we’ll be hoping to see another confidence-boosting cameo from the striker against RB Leipzig on Wednesday.

You can catch the photo below, courtesy of Alisson Becker’s Instagram story