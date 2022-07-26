Fabrizio Romano feels ‘high-level’ Chelsea player should have joined Liverpool instead amid talk of summer exit

Fabrizio Romano has weighed in on the future of out-of-favour Chelsea striker Timo Werner, noting that the Blues have attempted to use the German in a handful of swap deals in the summer window, without any success as of yet.

The Sky Sports reporter shared his belief that the forward would have been better suited joining Liverpool instead of the London-based outfit given how things have since panned out with his career.

“In my opinion, Werner is a high-level player but he needs a different style of play to shine: because of this, I feel a move to Liverpool instead could have helped him fulfil his potential,” the Italian wrote in his exclusive column for Caught Offside via Substack. “Unfortunately, Chelsea were quicker at the time, with Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp speaking to the player, but no direct talks between the Reds and RB Leipzig.”

The 26-year-old’s contract is set to expire in 2025, though one might expect Thomas Tuchel’s side would take a relatively cut-price fee for the player given reported attempts to offload him.

It’s a shame that we’ll likely never find out how Werner would have fared under the tutelage of Jurgen Klopp, though it’s difficult to imagine him struggling to the same degree at Anfield given how successful our recruitment has been under the former Mainz tactician.

At his current age, the German international still has a great deal to offer the sport and we at the Empire of the Kop will wish him well wherever another transfer takes him.

