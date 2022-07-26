Sky Sports journalist drops Liverpool transfer update amid talk of further incomings

Liverpool’s potential further involvement in the transfer window beyond the acquisitions of Darwin Nunez, Calvin Ramsay and Fabio Carvalho has been heavily disputed amongst commentators, fans and journalists alike.

Dharmesh Sheth gave his two cents on the matter and confirmed that the Reds may very well be done with the market altogether this summer with even outgoings potentially unlikely, despite ongoing chatter around the future of Matheus Nunes.

“It seems that way, but even with the outgoings, there might not be any more,” the Sky Sports reporter told GiveMeSport.

“I think Jurgen Klopp is pretty satisfied with the business that they’ve done, and the speed at which they’ve done that business.

“They’ve effectively got everything sorted ahead of their pre-season, and they’ll just be gelling, I guess.”

With Joe Gomez’s future committed to Anfield following a long-term contract extension, the major points of concern revolve around Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Naby Keita, both of whom will leave the side next year without an update to their current deals.

Tyler Morton could very well depart the side for a season-long loan to Blackburn Rovers once the coaching staff is satisfied that enough in the way of options exist within the squad to survive the upcoming campaign.

The emergence of 17-year-old Stefan Bajcetic in pre-season will certainly provide a fair degree of reassurance in that regard to potentially enable an exit for his fellow holding midfielder.

Though the need for a new midfielder arguably remains, we can understand why Jurgen Klopp is more than satisfied with the options at his disposal.

