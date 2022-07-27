Fabio Carvalho’s massive personal prediction will whet the appetite of Liverpool and Portugal fans

Fabio Carvalho has established his determination to make Portugal’s squad for the upcoming World Cup in Qatar this winter.

The Portuguese starlet’s words were relayed online by @TheAnfieldTalk following an interview with Sky.

Fabio Carvalho: “I’ve told myself I’m going to be in that World Cup squad for Portugal, that’s my target.” [Sky] pic.twitter.com/GwVBB2RnzE — The Anfield Talk (@TheAnfieldTalk) July 26, 2022

The teenager has yet to register a senior appearance for Fernando Santos’ men, though has made four outings already for the U21s following on from his change of allegiance.

One has to at times take targets set by youngsters with a pinch of salt, though with the former Fulham Academy graduate it’s difficult not to take him at his word given the quality of performances we’ve been privvy to already in pre-season.

Indeed, despite being flush with world-class talent across the park, there’s a real belief that the 19-year-old can make a genuine impact this coming term beyond the bounds of the domestic cup competitions.

A massive start to the prior campaign from his fellow former Cottagers’ starlet, Harvey Elliott, should give a good indication of how Jurgen Klopp will handle the development of the attacking midfielder going forward and we shouldn’t discount the possibility of some early action from the off for the No.28.

