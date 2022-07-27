(Video) Fabio Carvalho beats two Salzburg stars with filthiest nutmeg fans will see all pre-season

Fabio Carvalho’s willingness to face and beat his man has proved to be a real asset of the teenager’s ahead of the start of the season proper.

The teenager showcased his ability in that regard once more with a sumptuous bit of skill to nutmeg one opposition star during Liverpool’s meeting with RB Salzburg and beat the press.

It’s intriguing to see that this is hardly youthful optimism on our new signing’s part but rather sound decision-making when performing a take-on – an important distinguishing factor when assessing young talents.

