(Video) Diaz fluffs close-range equaliser v Salzburg from 10 yards out after superb team move

Luis Diaz’s finishing let the Colombian down from close-range after a lovely flowing move from Liverpool handed the forward a golden scoring opportunity in the box.

The former FC Porto man found himself 10 yards away from RB Salzburg’s Nico Mantl but drove his effort straight into the feet of the goalkeeper.

It’s great to see our winter signing getting in such tremendous positions and if he can find his scoring boots early on in the upcoming campaign we could see the 25-year-old reaching some big numbers for Jurgen Klopp’s men.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of LFCTV & (@caulkerloaner):