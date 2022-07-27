(Video) Luis Diaz will be gutted stunning Salzburg finish was cancelled out by offside call

Luis Diaz made up for a glaring miss in the second-half of action against RB Salzburg, finishing decisively to equalise before his effort was cancelled out by the offside flag.

Bobby Firmino could and should have released the ball a second earlier as the Colombian sprinted into the box.

It’s nothing to panic about just yet, however, as Jurgen Klopp’s squad work out their kinks ahead of the start of the 2022/23 season.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of LFCTV (via @JustThatYT):

Luiz Diaz 82 Minute offside goal

assist by Roberto Firmino pic.twitter.com/uhc3HjZAKn — Anonymous (@JustThatYT) July 27, 2022