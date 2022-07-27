(Video) Grinning Elliott walks into training with arm round Carvalho’s shoulder as bromance blossoms

Harvey Elliott was spotted entering Liverpool’s latest training session with his arm draped around new boy Fabio Carvalho’s shoulder.

The pair enjoyed similar origins at Fulham and, indeed, played together in the youth setup of the West London-based outfit – a level of familiarity that is sure to benefit the Reds and their relationship in Merseyside ahead of the 2022/23 campaign.

Having been two of the standout stars in pre-season, we’ll be especially excited to witness what the duo can cook up on the pitch together in due time.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of LFCTV (via @caulkerloaner):