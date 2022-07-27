(Video) Salzburg star hits wide of open Liverpool goal in worst miss of the season

Posted by
(Video) Salzburg star hits wide of open Liverpool goal in worst miss of the season

Liverpool were let off massively by a poor strike of epic proportions from RB Salzburg’s Fernando as the 23-year-old struck his effort wide of the post.

The 23-year-old was presented with an open goal following a strong first save from Adrian to deny Benjamin Sesko, though the former couldn’t follow up to put his side ahead in Austria.

The Merseysiders did find themselves down 1-0 shortly after thanks to lethal finish from Die Roten Bullen’s No.30.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of LFCTV (via @caulkerloaner):

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Featured

Latest

Most Read

Back to Top