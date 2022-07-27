(Video) Salzburg star hits wide of open Liverpool goal in worst miss of the season

Liverpool were let off massively by a poor strike of epic proportions from RB Salzburg’s Fernando as the 23-year-old struck his effort wide of the post.

The 23-year-old was presented with an open goal following a strong first save from Adrian to deny Benjamin Sesko, though the former couldn’t follow up to put his side ahead in Austria.

The Merseysiders did find themselves down 1-0 shortly after thanks to lethal finish from Die Roten Bullen’s No.30.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of LFCTV (via @caulkerloaner):

Yikes that’s a bad miss pic.twitter.com/Wiu6hLxcgR — Caulkerloaner (@caulkerloaner) July 27, 2022