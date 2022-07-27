Liverpool fans told who will start v Man City after Klopp’s telling Salzburg hint – opinion

Liverpool fans were given the clearest indication by Jurgen Klopp of who the manager will start for the Reds’ upcoming meeting with Manchester City in the Community Shield.

The German kept the likes of Mo Salah and Co. on the sidelines until halfway through the second-half of action, no doubt resting his key men ahead of the crunch clash in question.

Here comes the cavalry. Adrian; Trent, Matip, Virgil, Robbo; Hendo, Fabinho, Thiago Salah, Firmino, Diaz — Watch LFC (@Watch_LFC) July 27, 2022

A question mark remains over the availability of Alisson Becker, though it’s considered more likely than not that the Brazilian will be back up to speed in time to slot in for the weekend tie.

That being said, one might argue that the German tactician will have a decision to make when it comes to handing an opportunity to a young, rising starlet.

Fans will be particularly familiar with the exploits of former Fulham Academy graduate Fabio Carvalho who has greatly impressed throughout pre-season and must be considered in contention for a starting slot (or at the very least a significant cameo) on Saturday.

It’s understandably difficult to see one of the likes of Thiago Alcantara or Jordan Henderson – one of whom the teenager would surely replace – being dislodged, though we’d be far from shocked if Klopp threw a spanner in the works with his team selection on the day.

