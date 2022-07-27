(Video) Liverpool fans will coo at Gomez’s tasty outside of the boot rondo pass to evade Salah

Joe Gomez has highly impressed in pre-season training following on from his contract extension with Liverpool to keep him at the club until 2027 and will have fans wowed with a sumptuous outside of the boot pass during one rondo.

After missing most of the 2020/21 campaign with a serious injury sustained on international duty, the Englishman finally looks back to his physical best ahead of the upcoming season.

We’d expect Ibrahima Konate to be the man given the nod come the Community Shield clash with Manchester City and on the opening day of the league season but a fit and ready No.12 is not to be trifled with.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of LFCTV (via @caulkerloaner):

