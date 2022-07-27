Liverpool star’s agents now keen to get him out of Anfield in repeat of Hoffenheim exit – Calciomercato

Bobby Firmino’s agents are reportedly keen to arrange a deal to get the Liverpool striker out of the Anfield-based outfit in a similar manner to that which preceded the forward’s move away from Hoffenheim.

This claim comes courtesy of Calciomercato (via Sport Witness) amid alleged interest from Serie A giants Juventus, though the Brazilian’s entourage would be prepared to accept interest from other European giants.

Jurgen Klopp and his coaching staff are, however, thought to want the 30-year-old to remain at L4, as it’s believed the former Bundesliga star very much still has a role to play ahead of the 2022/23 campaign.

READ MORE: Liverpool’s likely next captain after Henderson given away by player vote – not Trent Alexander-Arnold

Looking back to his best self, in our manager’s words, and with Diogo Jota set to remain on the sidelines at the start of the season, it would make a distinct lack of sense to offload our No.9 without a new addition.

It’s difficult to imagine the club wanting to roll the dice on another new centre-forward, without a full pre-season to adjust, alongside fellow new boy Darwin Nunez.

#Ep56 of The Empire of the Kop Podcast: Nunez silences critics! Firmino to start v Man City?… & more!