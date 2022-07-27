(Video) Liverpool v Salzburg chances clip proves Klopp’s Reds will be frightening once up to speed

The Twittersphere has been inundated with messages of concern shared online by some Liverpool fans in the wake of a 1-0 defeat to RB Salzburg in Austria.

The temptation to doom-monger ahead of the Community Shield clash with Manchester City should be avoided in light of how dominant the Reds looked throughout the clash, creating a multiplicity of chances as shared on the platform by @caulkerloaner.

Pre-season should ultimately only be used as an indicator of fitness levels ahead of the start of the season proper, and still, there’s plenty to admire in our showings throughout the period.

Composure and the quality of finishes will naturally improve once we enter the next campaign and gruelling training sessions (more so than the norm) become less of a focal part of practice.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of LFCTV (via @caulkerloaner):

So many chances. Once we’re up to speed, we’ll be frightening pic.twitter.com/mQyBUORn5u — Caulkerloaner (@caulkerloaner) July 27, 2022