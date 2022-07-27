Liverpool team news confirmed: Nunez & Carvalho in as Klopp starts 17-year-old wonderkid

Liverpool are set to face off against RB Salzburg in their penultimate pre-season clash before a return to England.

The Merseysiders face the Austrian-based outfit after having thrashed their sister club, RB Leipzig, to the tune of five goals with Darwin Nunez greatly impressing in a second-half cameo that delivered four goals from the £64m signing.

The impending tie represents the squad’s final opportunity to impress Jurgen Klopp and the coaching team ahead of the Reds’ meeting with Manchester City in the Community Shield on Saturday (followed up by a final pre-season tie with Strasbourg the next day).

Ahead of Adrian (who stands in for the recovering Alisson Becker), Joe Gomez is partnered by Ibrahima Konate in the heart of defence.

In the middle of the park, Naby Keita, impressive youngster Stefan Bajcetic and Curtis Jones form a midfield three.

Up top, Harvey Elliott, Fabio Carvalho and Darwin Nunez have been given the nod by Klopp.

