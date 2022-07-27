Two Liverpool teenagers leave Klopp with huge decision to make ahead of Manchester City clash – opinion

In what was something of a mixed bag in the opening half of action between Liverpool and RB Salzburg, it was the Reds’ rising stars that shone most brightly once again.

Fabio Carvalho and Stefan Bajcetic, in particular, looked formidable in the Merseysiders’ midfield with the former showing great drive and a willingness to advance play, whilst the latter likewise looked composed beyond his years in a role traditionally occupied by Fabinho.

Despite a strong showing throughout pre-season, a place in Jurgen Klopp’s starting-XI for the Community Shield meeting with Manchester City will undoubtedly come too soon for the 17-year-old, though one might be inclined to argue that our summer signing is more than ready to be thrown in the deep end.

That may seem somewhat nonsensical given the quality of opposition that will be faced in Pep Guardiola’s title-holders, though a relatively meaningless game (with all due respect to the piece of silverware up for grabs) does represent an ideal opportunity to test the No.28’s mettle in more competitive conditions ahead of the start of the league season.

With the likes of Jordan Henderson, Thiago Alcantara and Fabinho all coming in the second-half of action against Salzburg – a good indicator of what team our German tactician will field against the Premier League champions – there’s a good chance fans will see exactly the combination they’re expecting come Saturday.

A huge show of faith in Harvey Elliott last year, however, should act as a reminder of Klopp’s willingness to throw a spanner in the works when the mood suits him.

